Yuli Gurriel drives in career-high eight runs in Astros blowout win over Rockies
Video Details
Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel stayed red hot at the plate with a home run, double, sacrifice fly, and sacrifice groundout, which gave him a career-high eight RBI in Houston's 14-3 win over Colorado.
