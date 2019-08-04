Justin Verlander reaches 200 strikeouts on the season in win over Mariners
Video Details
Justin Verlander reaches 200 strikeouts on the season in win over Mariners. Verlander struck out 10 batters in 6 innings of work. The Astros have a 9-game lead on the rest of the AL West.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618