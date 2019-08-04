Leury Garcia puts game out of reach with grand slam for White Sox
Video Details
Leury Garcia hits grand slam to put the game out of reach against the Philadelphia Phillies with a grand slam in the second inning. The Chicago White Sox beat the Philadelphia Philles 10-5.
