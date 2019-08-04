Buster Posey smokes pinch-hit, go-ahead RBI double in Giants crucial 6-5 win over Colorado
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey roped a pinch-hit, go-ahead RBI double against the Colorado Rockies. The double plated two and pushed the Giants to a big 6-5 win.
