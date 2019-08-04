Diamondbacks tee off against Strasburg, hit five home runs in 18-7 win against Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks crushed Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg in the 11-4 win. Eduardo Escobar, Nick Ahmed, Jake Lamb and Alex Avila all hit home runs.
