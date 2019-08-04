Wilson Ramos has career night with six RBI in Mets come-from-behind win over Pirates
Video Details
New York Mets' catcher Wilson Ramos had an RBI single, two-run home run and RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ramos tallied six RBI in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Buccos.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618