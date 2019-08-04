Carlos Santana crushes Indians’ third home run of the night in 7-2 win over Angels
Cleveland Indians infielder Carlos Santana crushed the third home run of the night for the Tribe. The long ball gave Cleveland a 7-2 lead over the Los Angeles Angels, the final score.
