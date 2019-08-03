Cole Hamels returns from injury, striking out six in five scoreless innings in 6-2 win over Brewers
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels returned from the injured list in dominant fashion. He struck out six in five shutout innings in a 6-2 Cubs win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
