The Cleveland Indians dealt Trevor Bauer, but did that make them better?
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Indians
- Franmil Reyes
- MLB
- Nick Swisher
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Trevor Bauer
- Yasiel Puig
-
Trevor Bauer has been a stalwart for the Indians for years, but they traded their ace in the midst of a playoff hunt. The MLB on FOX crew tackle the Bauer deal and if it made the Indians better.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618