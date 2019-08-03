Juan Soto continues to dominate with home run in Nationals 3-0 win over Arizona
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto keeps dazzling in his second year in the MLB. He crushed a solo home run in the Nats 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
