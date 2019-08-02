Jason Heyward and Javier Baez crush home runs to power Cubs to 6-2 win over Milwaukee
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward started the day with a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. Cubs infielder Javier Baez later added a two-run shot as Chicago went on to win 6-2.
