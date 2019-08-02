Dodgers Rookie Will Smith continues hot streak with big night against Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Will Smith has huge game against the San Diego Padres. Smith's grand slam gave the Dodgers the lead then added a double later in the game.
