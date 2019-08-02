Springer, Bregman go deep off Salazar in his first start since 2017
George Springer and Alex Bregman both hit solo home runs off Daniel Salazar, in his first start since 2017. The Houston Astros went on to top the Cleveland Indians 7-1.
