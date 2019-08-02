Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has huge night in 11-2 win against O’s with two home runs, RBI double
Toronto Blue Jays rookie infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. mashed two home runs and RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles. The young third baseman led Toronto to an 11-2 win over Baltimore.
