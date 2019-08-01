Matt Chapman blasts go-ahead home run in Oakland’s big 5-3 win against Brewers
Oakland Athletics infielder Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. The A's went on to win 5-3 in the series finale.
