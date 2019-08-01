Cubs get pivotal 2-0 win against Cardinals behind Happ single, Baez base running
The Chicago Cubs were one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals before the night, but are now tied thanks to an Ian Happ single and aggressive base running from Javier Baez, giving Chicago a 2-0 win.
