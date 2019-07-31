Syndergaard puts on dominant 11-strikeout performance in possible last game as Met
Video Details
Mets starter Noah Syndergaard struck out 11 White Sox in a win as he waits to see if he's dealt at the MLB trade deadline.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618