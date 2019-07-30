Cavan Biggio’s go-ahead solo shot powers Blue Jays past Royals 7-3
Video Details
Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead solo shot in the 8th inning to put the Toronto Blue Jays ahead 4-3. The Blue Jays finished with seven runs to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3.
