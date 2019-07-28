Paul Goldschmidt hits home run in sixth straight game, ties Cardinals franchise record
Video Details
Paul Goldschmidt has hit a home run in six consecutive games, matching the St. Louis Cardinals franchise record, and is now two games away from tying the MLB record.
