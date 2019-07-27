Will Smith makes the most of his first Dodger start with 6 RBI’s
Video Details
The Los Angeles Dodgers recent call up Will Smith has huge first start hitting a home run and two doubles totaling 6 RBI's. The Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 9-3.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618