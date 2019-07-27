Marco Gonzales deals Mariners to 8-1 win over Tigers with seven strong innings
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales went seven innings, striking out eight and allowing just one run in the 8-1 M's win over the Detroit Tigers.
