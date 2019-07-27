J.D. Martinez’s two-run blast puts Red Sox on top 3-2
J.D. Martinez's blasts a two-run home run over the Green Monster to put the Red Sox on top 3-2 over the New York Yankees in the bottom of the 4th inning.
