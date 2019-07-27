Zach Plesac fully extends from the mound to snare foul ball in 8-3 win over KC
Video Details
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac went seven innings of one-run ball against the Kansas City Royals, but the highlight was this diving catch in foul territory.
