Mets flex muscles with four home runs in 6-3 win over Pirates
The New York Mets crushed four home runs in their 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff McNeil, Todd Frazier, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos all went yard.
