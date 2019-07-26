Rockies come from behind to edge out Nats 8-7 behind clutch ninth inning
Video Details
Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond crushed a solo home run in the ninth to tie the game against the Washington Nationals at seven and an RBI groundout from Daniel Murphy gave the Rockies an 8-7 lead, a score which held.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618