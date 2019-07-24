Pablo Sandoval walks it off against Cubs with home run in the 13th
San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval powered the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs with a walk-off home run in the 13th inning to keep the Giants hot streak rolling.
