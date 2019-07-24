Trea Turner hits 2nd career cycle against the Rockies
Video Details
Washington Nationals shortstop, Trea Turner, hits for his 2nd career cycle against the Colorado Rockies in an 11-1 win. His first career cycle took place against the Rockies on April 25, 2017.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618