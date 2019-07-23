Goldschmidt grand slam wins it in the 10th for the Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt's grand slam in the top of the 10th inning keyed the Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Pirates and moved them to 52-47 on the season.
