Trio of Red Sox homers help move Boston within 1.5 games of AL wild card spot
J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi, and Sam Travis all homered in the Red Sox's win over the Rays, which pushed them one game behind Tampa Bay and within 1.5 games of the final AL wild card spot.
