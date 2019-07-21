Jose Abreu hits RBI single in extras to lift White Sox over Rays 2-1
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu singled in the 11th to score Yoan Moncada, pushing Chicago over the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1.
