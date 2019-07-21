Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes first career grand slam in 7-5 Toronto win
Video Details
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits his first career grand slam against the Detroit Tigers in the 7-5 Blue Jays win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618