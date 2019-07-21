Trea Turner’s big fifth inning web gem, RBI double boosts Nats
Video Details
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner smoked an RBI double in the top of fifth against the Atlanta Braves to make it 4-1, and then made an incredible defensive play in the bottom half.
