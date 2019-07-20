Pete Alonso mashes a three-run pinch-hit home run to extend the Mets lead to 8-1
Video Details
New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso crushes a pinch-hit three-run home run to power the Mets to an 8-1 lead over the San Francisco Giants.
