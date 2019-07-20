Jeff McNeil hits two-run home run off foul pole to give Mets 4-0 lead
New York Mets outfielder Jeff Mcneil continues hits great 2019 season with a long two-run home run off the foul pole to extend the Mets lead over the San Francisco Giants to 4-0.
