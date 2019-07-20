Richie Martin scores on little-league home run in win over Boston
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin scored on a triple to right after Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez misplayed a ball to right in the 11-2 Orioles win.
