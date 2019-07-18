Hector Neris shouts at Dodgers dugout after closing out 7-6 win for Phillies
Video Details
Philadelphia Phillies closer Hector Neris closed the comeback win for Philly against the Los Angeles Dodgers and yelled at the LA dugout. Max Muncy and the Dodgers took exception.
