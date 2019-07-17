Solano finishes triple short of cycle in 11-8 win over Rockies
Video Details
Donovan Solano finishes a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Solano finished with a single, two doubles and a home run to push the San Francisco Giants on top over the Colorado Rockies 11-6.
