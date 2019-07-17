Judge, Gregorius eighth inning homers power Yankee comeback vs. Rays
Down 3-2 in the eighth, Aaron Judge launched a two-run homer and Didi Gregorius followed with a grand slam to earn the Yankees a pivotal win over the division rival Rays.
