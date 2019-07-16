Vogt, Crawford back-to-back home runs enough to power Giants past Rockies
Stephen Vogt and Brandon Crawford hit back-to-back home runs in the Giants 2-1 win over the Rockies. It was the second time San Francisco went back to back on Monday. Crawford pushes home run total to three on the day after two-homer performance in doubleheader game one.
