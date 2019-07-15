Brandon Crawford’s 2 HR, 8 RBI day powers Giants past Rockies
Video Details
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford slugged two home runs and drove in eight as the Giants demolished the Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618