A healthy A. J. Pollock starts off scoring but Dodgers need 12 innings to get the victory
Video Details
The Los Angeles Dodgers need 12 innings to take care of the Boston Red Sox. A.J. Pollock after a long stay on the IL comes back and contributes with a long 3-run home run in a 4 RBI night.
