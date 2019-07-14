Trio of Cubs home runs power them to sweep of Pirates
Video Details
Three late homers, one each from Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr., and Kyle Schwarber, helped the Cubs to an 8-3 win over the Pirates, keying them to a home sweep of their division rivals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618