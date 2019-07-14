Dodgers extend lead with pair of doubles off Sale in the 5th
- Boston Red Sox
- Chris Sale
- David Freese
- Justin Turner
- Los Angeles Dodgers
Justin Turner and David Freese smack a pair of doubles off Chris Sale in the 5th inning, giving the Dodgers a 5-1 lead over Boston.
