Los Angeles Angels honor Taylor Skaggs with a spectacular performance
The Los Angeles Angels honored the late Taylor Skaggs with a combined no-hitter and 13 runs. A post game celebration after the game had the players lay their Skaggs jerseys on the mound in a gesture of honor.
