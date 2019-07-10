Shane Bieber named the 2019 ASG MVP
Cleveland Indians starter Shane Bieber struck out the side in the fifth in the 2019 All-Star Game and was named MVP. A late addition to the roster, Bieber accomplished this in front of his home fans.
