Mike Trout chats with Ken Rosenthal as he seeks third straight MLB All-Star Game MVP
Video Details
Mike Trout talks to Ken Rosenthal about his quest for a third straight All-Star Game MVP award, and how he and his Angels teammates are continuing to deal with the loss of Tyler Skaggs.
