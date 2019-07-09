Nick Swisher catches up with MLB All-Stars at the red carpet
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Atlanta Braves
- Boston Red Sox
- Charlie Blackmon
- Clayton Kershaw
- Cody Bellinger
- Colorado Rockies
- Freddie Freeman
- George Springer
- Houston Astros
- Jacob deGrom
- Josh Bell
- Josh Bell
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Mike Moustakas
- Mike Trout
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB All-Star Game
- New York Mets
- Nick Swisher
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- NL West
- Pittsburgh Pirates
-
Nick Swisher talks to MLB All-Stars at the red carpet.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618