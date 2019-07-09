Jacob deGrom on Mets underachieving in 2019 and his no-trade clause
The Mets find themselves out of contention as the 2019 All-Star Break arrives. Ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner, Jacob deGrom, talked about the team's struggles and how he plans to potentially utilize his no-trade clause in the future.
