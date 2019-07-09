Mike Trout on how loss of Tyler Skaggs has brought the Angels together
A day ahead of the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Mike Trout reflected on the loss of teammate Tyler Skaggs, who died on July 1. He said it has brought the Angels together as they realize how fragile life is.
