Josh Bell on breakout 2019 campaign, Pirates playoff push, and team’s trade deadline needs
Video Details
One day ahead of the MLB All-Star Game, the first at which Josh Bell will play, the Pirates star first baseman talked about his breakout season and Pittsburgh's chances at the playoffs along with their trade deadline priorities.
